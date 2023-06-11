Unabomber Theodore “Ted” Kaczynski is flanked by federal agents in Helena, Montana, US in 1996. He died in prison on Saturday at the age of 81. Photo: AP
‘Unabomber’ Ted Kaczynski found dead in US prison cell at age of 81
- Kaczynski ran a violent 17-year bombing campaign that killed 3 and injured 23. He admitted committing 16 bombings between 1978 and 1995
- Kaczynski was found unresponsive in his North Carolina prison cell early on Saturday morning and was pronounced dead at around 8am
Unabomber Theodore “Ted” Kaczynski is flanked by federal agents in Helena, Montana, US in 1996. He died in prison on Saturday at the age of 81. Photo: AP