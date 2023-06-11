People protest outside of a Target store on June 1, 2023, in Miami, about the store’s pride apparel collection. Photo: Getty Images/TNS
Anti-LGBTQ backlash rattles US pride events amid ‘climate of fear’
- Pride events have been cancelled or downgraded, especially in states where politicians want to curtail rights
- False claims linking the community to paedophilia and Satanism, amid other disinformation, have amassed across social media platforms
People protest outside of a Target store on June 1, 2023, in Miami, about the store’s pride apparel collection. Photo: Getty Images/TNS