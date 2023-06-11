Nepal’s Esmita Spudes Bidari swears the oath to join the US Army Reserves. Photo: US army via AP
Join US military, become citizen: nation urges legal migrants to sign up, amid shortfall
- Nation recruiting thousands of legal migrants to military, offering fast track to citizenship to those who join, including recruits from Nepal, Philippines, Russia
- Army and air force have bolstered marketing, particularly in inner cities; a key element is the use of recruiters with similar backgrounds to potential recruits
