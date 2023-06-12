Unabomber Theodore Kaczynski at the federal courthouse in Helena, Montanan in June, 1996. Kaczynski died in prison on Saturday. Sources say he died by suicide. Photo: AP
‘Unabomber’ Ted Kaczynski died by suicide, sources claim
- People familiar with the matter said on Sunday that Kaczynski, 81, committed suicide. Kaczynski, who was suffering from late-stage cancer, died on Saturday
- Kaczynski ran a violent 17-year bombing campaign that killed 3 and injured 23. He admitted committing 16 bombings between 1978 and 1995
