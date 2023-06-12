Firefighters stand near the collapsed part of highway I-95 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Sunday. Photo: Office of Emergency Management via AP
Philadelphia highway collapses after vehicle engulfed by fire
- Smoke billowed from the rubble of the collapsed section of the northbound lanes of I-95, the main north-south interstate on the East Coast
- US transport secretary Pete Buttigieg said the closure of I-95 will have ‘significant impacts’ on the region and the city of Philadelphia
