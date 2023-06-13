A Chinese People’s Liberation Army pilot flies a fighter plane during the “Joint Sword” military exercises in April. Photo: Military Department of China National Radio
US-China relations
US cracks down on flight training for Chinese military pilots with export restrictions

  • 43 entities, including a security firm previously run by Blackwater founder Erik Prince, were added to the entity list over national security concerns
  • The Test Flying Academy of South Africa, a flight school under scrutiny for recruiting UK ex-military pilots to train Chinese fliers, was also targeted

Reuters

Updated: 1:14am, 13 Jun, 2023

