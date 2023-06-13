Jeffrey Epstein was arrested in 2019 on federal charges accusing him of paying underage girls for massages and then molesting them at his homes in Florida and New York. Photo: New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP
Jeffrey Epstein victims settle sex trafficking lawsuit against JPMorgan for US$290 million
- The bank was accused of being the financial conduit that allowed Epstein’s decades-long abuse of teenage girls and young women to continue
- JPMorgan had allegedly given loans to the financier and allowed him to make large withdrawals even though it was aware of his participation in sex trafficking
