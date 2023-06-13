Author Elizabeth Gilbert arrives at the European premiere of “Eat, Pray, Love” in London in September 2010. Photo: AP
Author Elizabeth Gilbert arrives at the European premiere of “Eat, Pray, Love” in London in September 2010. Photo: AP
Eat, Pray, Love writer Elizabeth Gilbert yanks new Russia-set novel after Ukraine outcry

  • The bestselling author’s announcement of the coming publication of The Snow Forest stirred up a blizzard of negative publicity
  • In a stream of one-star reviews on Goodreads, internet users accused Gilbert of romanticising Russia even as Moscow’s forces were invading Ukraine

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:31am, 13 Jun, 2023

