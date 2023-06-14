Sales of “electronic multicooker devices”, most of which are Instant Pots, reached US$758 million in 2020, the start of the pandemic. Photo: Shutterstock
Sales of “electronic multicooker devices”, most of which are Instant Pots, reached US$758 million in 2020, the start of the pandemic. Photo: Shutterstock
United States
World /  United States & Canada

Instant Pot maker seeks bankruptcy protection in US as sales go cold

  • The company, whose brands also include Pyrex, Corelle, CorningWare and Visions, is struggling as inflation-hit consumers pull back on spending
  • Sales of multicookers like Instant Pots, which became a must-have gadget several years ago, have plummeted since their pandemic heyday

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 2:04am, 14 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Sales of “electronic multicooker devices”, most of which are Instant Pots, reached US$758 million in 2020, the start of the pandemic. Photo: Shutterstock
Sales of “electronic multicooker devices”, most of which are Instant Pots, reached US$758 million in 2020, the start of the pandemic. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE