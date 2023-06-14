Canadian politician Michael Chong addresses federal parliament in Ottawa. Photo: Handout
Canadian politician Michael Chong addresses federal parliament in Ottawa. Photo: Handout
Canada
World /  United States & Canada

Canadian Mounties probing China’s alleged targeting of lawmaker Michael Chong

  • The accusations – which led to a tit-for-tat expulsion of diplomats – are among over 100 inquiries into foreign meddling, RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme says
  • Canada says China is trying to interfere in its affairs through various schemes, including illegal police stations, but Beijing has denied the allegations

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:06am, 14 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Canadian politician Michael Chong addresses federal parliament in Ottawa. Photo: Handout
Canadian politician Michael Chong addresses federal parliament in Ottawa. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE