Canadian politician Michael Chong addresses federal parliament in Ottawa. Photo: Handout
Canadian Mounties probing China’s alleged targeting of lawmaker Michael Chong
- The accusations – which led to a tit-for-tat expulsion of diplomats – are among over 100 inquiries into foreign meddling, RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme says
- Canada says China is trying to interfere in its affairs through various schemes, including illegal police stations, but Beijing has denied the allegations
