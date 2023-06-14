Writer Cormac McCarthy attends a screening of Sunset Limited in New York in February 2011. Photo: TNS
Cormac McCarthy, dark genius of American literature, dead at 89
- The author of No Country for Old Men and The Road, arguably the greatest US writer since Hemingway or Faulkner, died of natural causes at his home in New Mexico
- The Pulitzer Prize winner’s distinctive, spare style relentlessly drew readers into his world of blood, dust and an unforgiving universe
