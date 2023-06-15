Roger Payne is seen on board Ocean Alliance’s research vessel RV Odyssey in 2002, during the Voyage of the Odyssey, a groundbreaking toxicology study circumnavigating the globe. Photo: Christopher Johnson/Ocean Alliance via AP
Roger Payne, scientist who discovered whales can sing, dies at 88
- His haunting 1970 album, Songs of the Humpback Whale, galvanised a global movement to end commercial whaling and save the marine giants from extinction
- Many anti-war protesters of the day took on saving animals and the environment as a new cause, and the words ‘save the whales’ became a ubiquitous slogan
