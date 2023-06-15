Chinese businessman Guo Wengui holds a news conference in New York in November 2018. Photo: Reuters,
Guo Wengui
No bail for exiled Chinese businessman Guo Wengui

  • A US appeal court said he should remain in jail while awaiting trial for allegedly defrauding investors of a total of over US$1 billion
  • Prosecutors say Guo spent some of the money on luxuries, including a US$37 million yacht, a US$3.5 million Ferrari and a New Jersey mansion

Updated: 5:12am, 15 Jun, 2023

