Chinese businessman Guo Wengui holds a news conference in New York in November 2018. Photo: Reuters,
No bail for exiled Chinese businessman Guo Wengui
- A US appeal court said he should remain in jail while awaiting trial for allegedly defrauding investors of a total of over US$1 billion
- Prosecutors say Guo spent some of the money on luxuries, including a US$37 million yacht, a US$3.5 million Ferrari and a New Jersey mansion
