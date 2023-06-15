Cedric Lodge, who managed the morgue for Harvard’s anatomical gifts programme, was fired from his post on May 6. Photo: TNS
Harvard morgue manager charged with selling stolen body parts
- Cedric Lodge, who worked at the university’s medical school, his wife and 5 others are accused of involvement in a US-wide network for trafficked human remains
- Prosecutors say he sometimes let buyers enter the morgue and examine cadavers – donated for medical research – to choose what parts they wanted
