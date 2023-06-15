Former US president Donald Trump gestures during an event at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump raises US$7 million for 2024 campaign following federal indictment
- The ex-US president’s claim that he is being politically persecuted continues to resonate with his diehard supporters
- Most Republicans – 81 per cent in a recent poll – believe the charges over Trump’s handling of classified documents are politically motivated
