Former US president Donald Trump gestures during an event at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump
Donald Trump raises US$7 million for 2024 campaign following federal indictment

  • The ex-US president’s claim that he is being politically persecuted continues to resonate with his diehard supporters
  • Most Republicans – 81 per cent in a recent poll – believe the charges over Trump’s handling of classified documents are politically motivated

Reuters
Updated: 7:38am, 15 Jun, 2023

