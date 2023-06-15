Twitter is being sued by music firms over violating copyrights, at up to US$150,000 a work. File photo: TNS
Twitter hit with US$250 million copyright lawsuit from music companies
- Major music publishers accused Twitter of failing to stop ‘massive’ copyright infringement on the platform
- National Music Publishers’ Association argued in lawsuit that Twitter should pay as much as US$150,000 per work infringed
Twitter is being sued by music firms over violating copyrights, at up to US$150,000 a work. File photo: TNS