Twitter is being sued by music firms over violating copyrights, at up to US$150,000 a work. File photo: TNS
Twitter is being sued by music firms over violating copyrights, at up to US$150,000 a work. File photo: TNS
Twitter
World /  United States & Canada

Twitter hit with US$250 million copyright lawsuit from music companies

  • Major music publishers accused Twitter of failing to stop ‘massive’ copyright infringement on the platform
  • National Music Publishers’ Association argued in lawsuit that Twitter should pay as much as US$150,000 per work infringed

Tribune News Service
Tribune News Service

Updated: 12:26pm, 15 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Twitter is being sued by music firms over violating copyrights, at up to US$150,000 a work. File photo: TNS
Twitter is being sued by music firms over violating copyrights, at up to US$150,000 a work. File photo: TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE