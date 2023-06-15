02:19
Donald Trump slams US President Biden after pleading not guilty in classified documents case
Donald Trump’s arraignment took 45 minutes, but path to trial may take a couple years
- Former US president Donald Trump is accused of unlawfully keeping classified documents when he left the White House
- The trial date, and its location, could be a crucial factor for Trump, the Republican front-runner for president in 2024
02:19
Donald Trump slams US President Biden after pleading not guilty in classified documents case