The US government has accused Beijing of being its principal cyberespionage threat, with state-backed Chinese hackers stealing data from both the private and public sector. Photo illustration: Shutterstock
Chinese spies breached hundreds of public, private networks, security firm says
- Nearly a third of the organisations affected by the hack were government agencies, including foreign ministries
- Cybersecurity firm Mandiant called it the broadest known campaign ‘by a China-nexus threat actor’ since the mass exploitation of Microsoft Exchange in 2021
The US government has accused Beijing of being its principal cyberespionage threat, with state-backed Chinese hackers stealing data from both the private and public sector. Photo illustration: Shutterstock