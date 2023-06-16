Zhang, 70-years-old, then paid for accommodation and gifts when an official travelled to China on holiday, the US alleges.

The total bribes paid are estimated to be between US$40,000 and US$70,000.

He courted controversy last year when he avoided jail by agreeing with a court to lock himself in his own London luxury tower block’s five-bedroom penthouse apartment and paid £15 million (US$19.1 million) for conditional bail.

R&F previously said that it planned to fight the “false allegations” against Zhang.