US National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, 21, has been arrested in relation to the leak of classified US documents. Photo: Jack Teixeira
US grand jury indicts Pentagon leak suspect Jack Teixeira, Justice Department says
- The US Air National guardsman faces six counts of wilful retention and transmission of classified information relating to national defence
- Teixeira allegedly posted the files on messaging app Discord, prompting concerns about how a low-level airman could have such broad access to military secrets
US National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, 21, has been arrested in relation to the leak of classified US documents. Photo: Jack Teixeira