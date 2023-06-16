Smoke comes out of a vehicle after a crash that left at least 15 dead near Carberry, west of Winnipeg on Thursday. Photo: AFP
At least 15 dead after truck hits bus carrying elderly passengers in Manitoba, Canada
- The crash, which took place while the victims were on their way to a local casino, is one of the most lethal road accidents in recent Canadian history
- The bus, which had about 25 people on board, was operated by Handi-Transit, which transports seniors and those with disabilities
Smoke comes out of a vehicle after a crash that left at least 15 dead near Carberry, west of Winnipeg on Thursday. Photo: AFP