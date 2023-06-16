Smoke comes out of a vehicle after a crash that left at least 15 dead near Carberry, west of Winnipeg on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Smoke comes out of a vehicle after a crash that left at least 15 dead near Carberry, west of Winnipeg on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Canada
World /  United States & Canada

At least 15 dead after truck hits bus carrying elderly passengers in Manitoba, Canada

  • The crash, which took place while the victims were on their way to a local casino, is one of the most lethal road accidents in recent Canadian history
  • The bus, which had about 25 people on board, was operated by Handi-Transit, which transports seniors and those with disabilities

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:04am, 16 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Smoke comes out of a vehicle after a crash that left at least 15 dead near Carberry, west of Winnipeg on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Smoke comes out of a vehicle after a crash that left at least 15 dead near Carberry, west of Winnipeg on Thursday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE