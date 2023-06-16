Robert Kennedy Jnr announcing his candidacy for president in April. File photo: TNS
US presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jnr tells Joe Rogan he takes ‘precautions’ to avoid CIA assassination
- Robert Kennedy Jnr is making a long shot bid to challenge US President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination
- Kennedy, 69, is the son of slain presidential candidate Bobby Kennedy and nephew of assassinated President John F. Kennedy
