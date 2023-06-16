A courtroom sketch shows Donald Trump on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
A courtroom sketch shows Donald Trump on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump
World /  United States & Canada

How much prison time could Donald Trump face?

  • Donald Trump this week pleaded not guilty to 37 felony charges related to mishandling of classified documents
  • Trump’s fate is difficult to predict, but other document hoarders have been handed years-long prison sentences

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 2:43pm, 16 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP