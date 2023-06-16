Rosanna Ramos and her chatbot ‘husband’ powered by artificial intelligence. Photo: Facebook/ Rosanna Ramos
Rosanna Ramos and her chatbot ‘husband’ powered by artificial intelligence. Photo: Facebook/ Rosanna Ramos
United States
World /  United States & Canada

Woman who ‘married’ an AI chatbot after toxic relationships says it helped her heal from abuse

  • Rosanna Ramos tied the knot with her virtual beau Eren in March, making headlines around the world
  • She designed him to look like her favourite Anime character and describes him as a ‘sweetheart’

Business Insider
Business Insider

Updated: 11:57pm, 16 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Rosanna Ramos and her chatbot ‘husband’ powered by artificial intelligence. Photo: Facebook/ Rosanna Ramos
Rosanna Ramos and her chatbot ‘husband’ powered by artificial intelligence. Photo: Facebook/ Rosanna Ramos
READ FULL ARTICLE