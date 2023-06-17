A makeshift memorial stands outside the Tree of Life Synagogue in the aftermath of a deadly shooting in Pittsburgh in October 2018. Photo: AP
Pittsburgh synagogue gunman Robert Bowers guilty of killing 11 in the deadliest attack on Jews in US history
- Jurors must now decide whether the 50-year-old truck driver should receive the death penalty or be sentenced to life in prison without parole
- Bowers had barged into the place of worship with an AR-15 rifle and other weapons, killing 11 congregants and wounding seven people, including police officers
