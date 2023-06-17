Whistle-blower Daniel Ellsberg talks to reporters after he testified in Los Angeles in April 1973, as his wife, Patricia Ellsberg, looks on. Photo: AP
Daniel Ellsberg, who leaked Pentagon Papers on Vietnam war, dead at 92

  • The military analyst released thousands of documents showing the US government had lied to its citizens, thus changing public perceptions of the conflict
  • Ellsberg continued to speak out against war for the rest of his life, repeatedly criticising US interventions overseas, particularly in Afghanistan and Iraq

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 5:55am, 17 Jun, 2023

