Whistle-blower Daniel Ellsberg talks to reporters after he testified in Los Angeles in April 1973, as his wife, Patricia Ellsberg, looks on. Photo: AP
Daniel Ellsberg, who leaked Pentagon Papers on Vietnam war, dead at 92
- The military analyst released thousands of documents showing the US government had lied to its citizens, thus changing public perceptions of the conflict
- Ellsberg continued to speak out against war for the rest of his life, repeatedly criticising US interventions overseas, particularly in Afghanistan and Iraq
