Mourners placed flowers and other remembrances at the now-closed Aburiya Bento House sushi restaurant in Seattle, US. Photo: The Seattle Times via AP
United States
US man charged with murder after shooting South Korean pregnant restaurant owner to death

  • Cordell Goosby shot and killed Eina Kwon in her car when she was heading to her sushi restaurant in Seattle
  • Prosecutors said they are seeing whether they can also charge Goosby, who had a history of mental health issues, for the death of the baby girl the woman was carrying

Associated Press
Updated: 9:28am, 17 Jun, 2023

