US judge Aileen Mercedes Cannon. Photo: US District Court for the Southern District of Florida/AFP
US judge Aileen Mercedes Cannon. Photo: US District Court for the Southern District of Florida/AFP
United States
World /  United States & Canada

Trump-appointed judge Aileen Cannon in a ‘tough position’ as she oversees his classified documents case

  • Cannon’s assignment to preside over the trial has added another layer of controversy to the first ever federal-level criminal prosecution of a former US president
  • Legal experts say she should recuse herself because she has previously displayed bias towards the Republican, who is accused of hiding secret documents

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:40am, 17 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
US judge Aileen Mercedes Cannon. Photo: US District Court for the Southern District of Florida/AFP
US judge Aileen Mercedes Cannon. Photo: US District Court for the Southern District of Florida/AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE