The president made his pitch as a crowded field of Republicans jostle for the party’s nomination, with Donald Trump the runaway front runner despite facing federal criminal charges that he mishandled US government secrets, being impeached twice over allegations of misconduct during his White House tenure, and a swirl of other legal troubles.

Biden made a distinctly populist appeal in Philadelphia, touching on a number of issues aimed at halting a migration of working-class voters away from the Democratic Party.

Biden said pro-union sentiments are not widely shared by fellow elected officials in Washington.

“There are a lot of politicians in this country who can’t say the word ‘union’ and you know I’m not one of them. I’m proud to say the word, I’m proud to be the most pro-union president in American history,” he said.

Biden described blue-collar workers as the backbone of the economy.

“Wall Street didn’t build America. You did,” Biden said to a cheering crowd.

“If the investment bankers in this country went on a strike tomorrow, no one would much notice,” he said. But if union members walked off the job, “the whole country would come to a grinding halt.”

Biden vowed to protect Social Security and other benefit programmes to help average Americans.

“When the middle class does well, everybody does well,” he said, adding that reforms are needed to ensure middle class prosperity, including reforming a tax code that is “simply not fair.”

“How could it be fair, when 55 of the largest corporations in America pay zero in federal income tax on US$40 billion in profit?” he asked.