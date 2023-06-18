US Republican presidential candidate and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in Gardnerville, Nevada on Saturday. Photo: AP
US Presidential Election 2024
Ron DeSantis quiet on Trump indictment as he faces conservatives in Trump country

  • Speaking to Nevada Republicans for the first time as a presidential candidate, the Florida governor said the US ‘is off the rails’ and ‘insanity is reigning supreme’
  • DeSantis made no direct mention of the federal indictment of chief Republican rival Donald Trump, who is facing charges for mishandling classified documents

Associated Press
Updated: 7:25am, 18 Jun, 2023

