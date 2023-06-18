Prosecutors alleged two United Airlines workers took part in a years-long scheme to sell marijuana stolen out of passengers’ bags. File photo: Shutterstock
Prosecutors alleged two United Airlines workers took part in a years-long scheme to sell marijuana stolen out of passengers’ bags. File photo: Shutterstock
United States
World /  United States & Canada

2 United Airlines workers accused of making US$10,000 a week selling marijuana stolen from passenger luggage

  • Joel Dunn and Adrian Webb were charged with conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance for their roles in the scheme dating back to 2020 at San Francisco airport
  • It’s against federal laws to fly with cannabis, but those caught with it in a California airport rarely face severe consequences

Business Insider
Business Insider

Updated: 10:32am, 18 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Prosecutors alleged two United Airlines workers took part in a years-long scheme to sell marijuana stolen out of passengers’ bags. File photo: Shutterstock
Prosecutors alleged two United Airlines workers took part in a years-long scheme to sell marijuana stolen out of passengers’ bags. File photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE