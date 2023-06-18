Elon Musk, the world’s richest person and head of electric carmaker Tesla Inc., said President Joe Biden ’s call for more taxes on super-wealthy Americans will only hurt lower-to-middle income groups. “I agree that we should make elaborate tax-avoidance schemes illegal, but acting upon that would upset a lot of donors, so we will see words, but no action,” he said in a tweet. “Those who will actually be forced to carry the burden of excess government spending are lower to middle income wage earners, as they cannot escape payroll tax.” Musk’s tweet came in response to one from Biden saying “It’s about time the super-wealthy start paying their fare share.” Joe Biden says rich need to pay ‘fair share’ of taxes During his campaign rally in Philadelphia on Saturday, Biden asked union workers to support his re-election bid and called for new taxes on the wealthy and corporations. While the number of billionaires in the US has risen to about 1,000, they pay some 8 per cent of their earnings in taxes, he said. “They paid at a lower tax rate than schoolteachers, than firefighters, probably anyone in this room. It’s time they paid a minimum tax. I don’t mind them being billionaires. Just pay your fair share, man,” Biden said. “I can get that done, but I need you badly. So are you with me?” Biden told the crowd of cheering union workers inside Philadelphia’s convention centre. The president touted his domestic achievements and argued they’ve fuelled economic growth, a hot jobs market and gains for the middle class. He cited laws passed during his first two years in office including a climate, health and tax package and new funding for infrastructure and semiconductor manufacturing. “Folks, this didn’t just happen. We made it happen,” Biden said, adding that most Republicans “oppose everything I’ve done and most want to get rid of it all. So we got a fight in our hands.” The economic focus aims to help Biden frame the election as a choice between himself and the Republican Party, while skirting the classified documents case against Donald Trump and other controversies that have dominated the headlines. The president has been careful not to comment on the criminal charges against his predecessor, wary it could play into the Republican Party’s allegations the prosecution is politically motivated. Biden also faces his own federal investigation into the possession of classified documents.