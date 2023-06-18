Arnold Schwarzenegger says he’d “so clearly” win an election to be President of the United States. Photo: AFP
Arnold Schwarzenegger says he’d be US president if he could run: ‘It’s a no-brainer’
- The bodybuilder turned film star turned politician said he could see himself being the kind of presidential candidate who ‘can bring people together’
- The Austrian-born star was governor of California from 2003 to 2011, but the US constitution dictates presidential candidates must have been born in America
