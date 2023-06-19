Police look over the scene of an overnight shooting at a shopping centre in Willowbrook, Illinois on Sunday. Photo: AP
Two separate US shootings leave 2 dead and 31 people injured in Chicago and St Louis
- Police in Chicago said a Juneteenth gathering turned violent as a number of people fired multiple shots into the crowd, killing one and injuring 22
- In St Louis, an overnight shooting in a downtown office building killed a 17-year-old and wounded 9 other teenagers, the city’s police commissioner said
