Police look over the scene of an overnight shooting at a shopping centre in Willowbrook, Illinois on Sunday. Photo: AP
Gun violence in the US
Two separate US shootings leave 2 dead and 31 people injured in Chicago and St Louis

  • Police in Chicago said a Juneteenth gathering turned violent as a number of people fired multiple shots into the crowd, killing one and injuring 22
  • In St Louis, an overnight shooting in a downtown office building killed a 17-year-old and wounded 9 other teenagers, the city’s police commissioner said

Associated Press
Updated: 3:38am, 19 Jun, 2023

