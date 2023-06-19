Storm clouds moving in Beaver, Oklahoma, US in an image obtained from a social media video. Photo: Thea Sandmael via Reuters
Extreme weather
Heatwave triggers big storms, power cuts in US Southeast, raises wildfire concerns

  • Triple-digit temperatures prompted heat advisories across much of the southern US and a suspected tornado struck near Scranton, Arkansas early on Sunday
  • Meteorologists said potentially record-breaking temperatures would continue into midweek over southern Texas and much of the Gulf coast

Associated Press
Updated: 6:38am, 19 Jun, 2023

