Storm clouds moving in Beaver, Oklahoma, US in an image obtained from a social media video. Photo: Thea Sandmael via Reuters
Heatwave triggers big storms, power cuts in US Southeast, raises wildfire concerns
- Triple-digit temperatures prompted heat advisories across much of the southern US and a suspected tornado struck near Scranton, Arkansas early on Sunday
- Meteorologists said potentially record-breaking temperatures would continue into midweek over southern Texas and much of the Gulf coast
Storm clouds moving in Beaver, Oklahoma, US in an image obtained from a social media video. Photo: Thea Sandmael via Reuters