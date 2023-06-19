Former US president Donald Trump at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Trump criticised by Republican opponents over classified documents
- The comments by top Republicans came after Trump pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to mishandling some of the US government’s most sensitive secrets
- ‘I can’t defend what is alleged,’ said Pence, Trump’s former vice-president, while ex-Arkansas governor Hutchinson said: ‘I think that he should drop out’ of the 2024 race
Former US president Donald Trump at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey on Tuesday. Photo: AP