Former US president Donald Trump at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Former US president Donald Trump at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Donald Trump
World /  United States & Canada

Trump criticised by Republican opponents over classified documents

  • The comments by top Republicans came after Trump pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to mishandling some of the US government’s most sensitive secrets
  • ‘I can’t defend what is alleged,’ said Pence, Trump’s former vice-president, while ex-Arkansas governor Hutchinson said: ‘I think that he should drop out’ of the 2024 race

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 8:22am, 19 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Former US president Donald Trump at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Former US president Donald Trump at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey on Tuesday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE