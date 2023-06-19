Twitter users shared mixed reactions to the introduction of AI Ashley to the radio industry. File photo: Shutterstock
‘World’s first radio station with an AI DJ’: Oregon’s Live 95.5 uses cloned human voice to host segments
- Last week, a Portland, Oregon radio station announced that an AI DJ would become a part-time host
- Dubbed ‘AI Ashley’ after its human inspiration, the voice is powered by Futuri Media’s RadioGPT
