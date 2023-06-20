An undated photo shows the bow of the Titanic at rest on the bottom of the North Atlantic. Photo: Ralph White/AP
Search under way as Titanic tourist submarine goes missing
- The vessel operated by private firm OceanGate Expeditions is used to explore the famous wreckage
- Passengers on the trips, which cost US$250,000 per person, climb inside a five-person submersible, which takes about two hours to descend to the site
