An undated photo shows the bow of the Titanic at rest on the bottom of the North Atlantic. Photo: Ralph White/AP
Search under way as Titanic tourist submarine goes missing

  • The vessel operated by private firm OceanGate Expeditions is used to explore the famous wreckage
  • Passengers on the trips, which cost US$250,000 per person, climb inside a five-person submersible, which takes about two hours to descend to the site

Reuters
Updated: 12:52am, 20 Jun, 2023

