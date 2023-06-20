Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot in a car park of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara temple in Surrey, British Columbia. Photo: BCSikh/Instagram
Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot in a car park of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara temple in Surrey, British Columbia. Photo: BCSikh/Instagram
Hardeep Singh Nijjar, advocate for separate Sikh state who was wanted by India, shot dead in Canada

  • Canada federal police investigate shooting death of 45-year-old Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, British Columbia
  • Nijjar was wanted by Indian authorities for alleged terrorism offences and conspiracy to commit murder

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:04pm, 20 Jun, 2023

