Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot in a car park of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara temple in Surrey, British Columbia. Photo: BCSikh/Instagram
Hardeep Singh Nijjar, advocate for separate Sikh state who was wanted by India, shot dead in Canada
- Canada federal police investigate shooting death of 45-year-old Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, British Columbia
- Nijjar was wanted by Indian authorities for alleged terrorism offences and conspiracy to commit murder
