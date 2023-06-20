Over the years, fans have taken drastic measures to keep their favourite programmes from getting cancelled. Photo: Shutterstock
In era of streaming, fans try to ‘game system’ to save shows on platforms like Netflix, Prime
- Fans have taken drastic measures, like hunger strikes and flying planes over the Netflix office, to keep their favourite programmes from getting cancelled
- Audience data, financing, subscriber numbers help platforms decide whether to keep a show but some ex-staffers say viewers ultimately ‘can’t game the system’
