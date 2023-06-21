Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, speaks to guests during the White House Easter Egg Roll in April 2022. Photo: AP
Joe Biden’s son Hunter to plead guilty to tax crimes, reaches deal on gun charge
- The agreement on the firearm charge is an alternative to prosecution that could allow the younger Biden to a avoid prison time or a criminal conviction
- Hunter has long been the focus of attacks by Trump and other Republicans, who have accused him of wrongdoing relating to Ukraine and China
