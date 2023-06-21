Eva Liu, 21, had graduated from the University of Illinois in May with a computer science degree. Photo: LinkedIn/Eva Liu
US tourist Eva Liu, 21, mourned after brutal murder at German castle
- Liu and her friend Kelsey Chang, 22, were hiking when they encountered a US man, who apparently tried to sexually assault Liu and threw both women off a cliff
- Chang survived the 50-metre (164-foot) fall, but Liu, who was taken to hospital by mountain rescuers, died the same night
Eva Liu, 21, had graduated from the University of Illinois in May with a computer science degree. Photo: LinkedIn/Eva Liu