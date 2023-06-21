An undated image shows the OceanGate Expeditions Titan submersible beginning a descent. Photo: OceanGate Expeditions via AFP
An undated image shows the OceanGate Expeditions Titan submersible beginning a descent. Photo: OceanGate Expeditions via AFP
United States
World /  United States & Canada

Diving robot joins search for Titanic submersible, as only 40 hours of oxygen remain

  • The Victor 6000, described as a ‘flagship device for underwater operations’, can be deployed at depths of up to 6,000 metres
  • The robot joins an expanding international armada of ships and planes racing to locate the missing vessel before the breathable air inside runs out

Agencies

Updated: 6:57am, 21 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
An undated image shows the OceanGate Expeditions Titan submersible beginning a descent. Photo: OceanGate Expeditions via AFP
An undated image shows the OceanGate Expeditions Titan submersible beginning a descent. Photo: OceanGate Expeditions via AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE