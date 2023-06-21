President Joe Biden said he was proud of his son Hunter (pictured), who is entering into a deal with federal prosecutors on tax and firearms-related charges. File photo: Reuters
Hunter Biden reaches plea deal on gun, tax charges. Here’s a look at his troubled past
- Hunter Biden has reached a plea deal on federal tax and gun charges to avoid jail
- US president’s son has admitted to struggles with drug and alcohol addiction
President Joe Biden said he was proud of his son Hunter (pictured), who is entering into a deal with federal prosecutors on tax and firearms-related charges. File photo: Reuters