President Joe Biden said he was proud of his son Hunter (pictured), who is entering into a deal with federal prosecutors on tax and firearms-related charges. File photo: Reuters
Hunter Biden reaches plea deal on gun, tax charges. Here’s a look at his troubled past

  • Hunter Biden has reached a plea deal on federal tax and gun charges to avoid jail
  • US president’s son has admitted to struggles with drug and alcohol addiction

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:21pm, 21 Jun, 2023

