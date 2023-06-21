A banner hanging from a bridge in Myanmar on the 78th birthday of Aung San Suu Kyi, the country’s former leader who has been under arrest since the military ousted her government in February 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
US slaps sanctions on Myanmar’s defence ministry, banks

  • The 2 banks receive and transmit foreign currencies for Myanmar’s government, including state-owned enterprises that raise revenue for the junta
  • Myanmar is mired in violence and instability stemming from a military coup in which hundreds of people have been killed and many thousands arrested

Reuters
Updated: 11:39pm, 21 Jun, 2023

