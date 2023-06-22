A piece of cultivated chicken breast from Upside Foods is cooked and served in Emeryville, California, in January. Photo: Reuters
A piece of cultivated chicken breast from Upside Foods is cooked and served in Emeryville, California, in January. Photo: Reuters
United States
World /  United States & Canada

US approves lab-grown chicken for sale

  • The move means the US will become the second country after Singapore to allow the sale of ‘cultivated meat’
  • Upside Foods and Good Meat will launch their products at high-end restaurants owned by world-famous chefs Jose Andres and Dominique Crenn

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:53am, 22 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A piece of cultivated chicken breast from Upside Foods is cooked and served in Emeryville, California, in January. Photo: Reuters
A piece of cultivated chicken breast from Upside Foods is cooked and served in Emeryville, California, in January. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE