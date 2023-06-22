A crew member of a Royal Canadian Air Force CP-140 Aurora maritime surveillance aircraft drops sonar buoys as the plane flies a search pattern for the missing OceanGate submersible on Tuesday. Photo: Canadian Forces via Reuters
More underwater noises detected in Titanic sub search
- Additional ships and vessels are being brought to the area, though officials admit they do not know what is producing the sounds – or where they are coming from
- The missing Titan vessel is estimated to have as little as a day’s worth of oxygen left if it is still functioning
