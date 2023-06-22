A new report warns that Beijing is trying to portray the current international order as a Western construct. Photo: AP
China’s development, security initiatives seek to displace Western order, US State Department official says
- Outgoing head of China policy group discussed new Atlantic Council report on Beijing’s global initiatives
- ‘Beijing’s blueprint would move us away from the universal values that have sustained so much of the world’s progress,’ official says
