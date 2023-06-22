Inside the Titan submersible. The vessel is missing in the North Atlantic. Photo: Oceangate Expeditions
Titan sub search: experts raised safety concerns about missing deep-sea vessel in 2018
- Safety fears were previously raised about the Titan submersible, which went missing on a dive to the Titanic shipwreck
- Passengers who join the vessel’s deep-sea tours must sign a waiver that mentions the risk of death several times
