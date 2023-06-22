Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia. Photo: AP
Russian court rejects Wall Street Journal reporter Gershkovich’s appeal against pre-trial detention
- Evan Gershkovich, the 31-year-old reporter was arrested in March and accused by Russia’s FSB security service of collecting military secrets
- The Wall Street Journal reporter denies the spying charge, which could lead to a prison sentence of up to 20 years if he is convicted
